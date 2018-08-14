Dele Momodu, the publisher of the Ovation Magazine has said he would not support the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.





Momodu stated this during a question and answer session on his Twitter page.





He stated that he would only support APC if the ruling party changes its presidential candidate to someone else, apart from President Muhammadu Buhari.





Momodu tweeted: “When the candidates emerge, I will proudly support one against APC, but If APC presents a different candidate, my choice may change but I would not follow sheepishly.”





On why he would not support APC, Momodu added that Nigeria deserved someone stronger than Buhari.





“There is nothing personal I have about Buhari other than that in his present state, which is due to no fault of his, Nigeria deserves someone stronger. I wish him well always,”Momodu added.