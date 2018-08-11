The sacked Director General of the Department of State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura, has now revealed why he deployed hooded operatives of the secret service to the National Assembly on Tuesday.





The ex-DSS boss said he acted based on intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the complex.





Daura’s confession was contained in the interim investigation report submitted by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo. IGP Idris argued in the report that Daura carried out the siege on the National Assembly without the approval of the acting president.





“The former Director-General, Department of State Security Service, Mr Lawal Musa Daura acted unilaterally without informing the presidency. He did not share or intimate other security agencies on the unlawful operations,” Idris was quoted to have said in the report obtained by Daily Trust.





The police boss also said the purported intelligence report by Daura cannot be substantiated as the personnel deployed were not EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) experts or specialist in this regard.





Recall that on Tuesday armed DSS officials stormed the National Assembly as early as 6:am and blocked the entrance and exit points.





The Acting President, hours later, dismissed the DSS boss.