The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed confidence in the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in spite of recent defections by National Assembly members.

At a news conference in Abuja on Friday, Oshiomhole insisted that Dogara was not like Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





“I have absolute confidence in Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara. I said something earlier that it was Sen. Saraki that complained. He did not only complain that he was not given juicy appointments but that Rt. Hon. Dogara was also not given and I wondered aloud whether Saraki thought that Dogara is not capable of speaking for himself, afterall he is the Speaker.





“So, if those were the views of Rt. Hon. Dogara, it was not for Sen. Saraki to parrot because Hon. Dogara is capable any day of speaking for himself.





“The point I tried to make is that Saraki wants to drag everybody along with him.





“The APC as a party and myself as Chairman, we have confidence in Hon. Dogara. I have had very useful interactions with him. We have had couple of meetings. He had shared with me in trust, his concerns that have to do with issues in Bauchi state and I have taken steps to address those issues to the best of my ability and I have shared with him that I am excited that we are getting very positive results.





“So, Hon. Dogara has no problem whatsoever with the APC and he did not do anything similar to what Sen. Saraki did. He emerged as Speaker and he also ensured as a patriot that an APC member emerged as Deputy Speaker. He was not so desperate as to mortgage that position to PDP in order to cling on to his speakership. He knew the difference between personal interests and his party interests,” Oshiomhole said.