The Presidency, yesterday, explained why there is pressure from within and outside the country on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office.





According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, relevant stakeholders recognised President Buhari as possessing the capacity to stabilise the country.





Shehu also informed journalists in Abuja that the President would contest and win next year’s election by a wider margin.





He said: “President Buhari will run in 2019 and he will win. The pressure is even coming from outside the country for him to run, because they belief is that there is the need for Buhari’s firm hands to stabilize the country.”





He stated that irrespective of the high level of hatred and fake news being circulated on the social media, what will be in 2019 will be, and “what will happen is that President Muhammadu Buhari would win with a wider margin of ballots than he polled in 2015.”





He said facts on the ground reveal that President Buhari had recorded monumental achievements in the past three years, particularly in infrastructure, security and fight against corruption, such that greater percentage of Nigerians want him back in office for a second term.