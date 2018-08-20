The presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari is perceived to be ‘selective’ in his anti-corruption war.





Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, said his principal was selective because not every Nigerian is corrupt.





Speaking on a programme monitored on Channels Television last night, the presidential aide said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party were only jealous of the president’s achievements, hence their reaction to eveything.





“Why won’t the president be selective, do you expect to just enter the street and begin to arrest everybody because he’s fighting corruption? Of course no. you must have to select only those who are corrupt and as a matter of fact, not every Nigerian is corrupt,” he said.





According to him, the presidency was not worried about the criticisms because it was typical for people to find faults with anything.





He said, “Some people will criticize anything. They will find faults about anything.





“If they don’t have something to fault, they will begin to fault themselves. Therefore, it doesn’t worry us when we hear people like that because even if they mistakenly get to heaven, they will find fault with God.





“It is typical of some human beings and we have plenty of them in the country. But we are also grateful that we have many more, millions and millions who know what is going on and who appreciate the president.





“Talking of jailing thieves, its only thieves and potential thieves that need worry about that statement.





“If you are a thief, yes you have every cause to worry. If you are a potential thief, you have every cause to worry – because there was a time stealing was not corruption, but stealing is corruption today and if you are caught in corruption, you’ll answer. Therefore, you have every cause to worry,” Adesina stated.





President Buhari, who returned from his 10-day vacation on Saturday, made the vow to jail more persons who were responsible for Nigeria’s economic problems.