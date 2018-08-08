Angered by what many called ‘a failed democratic coup’ that took place at the national assembly yesterday, wherein men of the State Security Service, DSS stormed NASS premises and denied access to senators and house of representatives members to the hollowed chamber, the senator representing Bayelsa east, Ben Murray-Bruce, Monday insisted that Lawal Daura, the sacked DSS DG was sponsored by someone.Speaking after the incident, Bruce opined that someone was behind Daura’s action, noting that he couldn’t have given the order to his lieutenants if he had not received a super order from someone.He equally gave the federal government 30 days ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.“We give the Federal Government 30 days to investigate those behind the state sponsored terrorism whose purpose was to treasonably remove @BukolaSaraki illegally,” he said.Recall that the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo was one of the first Nigerians who frowned at the incident and acted immediately.In view of that therefore, Bruce said that Osinbajo may not have known the planned invasion, and urged the executive arms of the government to act within 30 days.His full statement reads,“We give the Federal Government 30 days to investigate those behind the state sponsored terrorism whose purpose was to treasonably remove @BukolaSaraki illegally.Lawal Daura is a pawn, a patsy, a fall guy. There is a bigger masquerade behind him. Lawal Daura was following someone’s orders. Who is that person? Nigerians should ask that question.“Even the acting President may not really know what is going on. We are waiting. 30 days and it begins now! #FrustrateBuhariDictatorship”.