Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that if President Muhammadu Buhari had invested the public funds spent on his London medicals he would not need to take care of the cost of medical treatment of a 28-year-old serving member of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Okenala Ahmed who is visually impaired.Ahmed who is a graduate of Insurance from the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State is currently doing his service year in Daura, Katsina State.Atiku on his Twitter handle commended President Muhammadu Buhari for paying medical bills of the blind corps member 5 months to the 2019 election, but lamented that if Buhari had invested the public funds he spend on his London medicals on public healthcare, he wouldn’t need to do this.However, reacting to Atiku’s Tweet Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide reminded Atiku that on March 11, 2007, he (Atiku) interrupted his campaign to go to London to treat a ‘not very serious injury’ on his knee.Atiku was reported to have fallen off his running machine and was then flown to the UK.Just a remember sir, on March 11, 2007, Nigeria’s VP, a leading contender in April 2007’s presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abuja, interrupted his campaign to go to London to treat a ‘not very serious injury’ on his knee.Link to the full story here sir https://t.co/lhrtq44A2I https://t.co/oJZosqdXnZ— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 23, 2018I commend @NGRPresident @MBuhari for paying medical bills of a blind corps member 5 months to the 2019 election, but I remind him that if he had invested the public funds he spends on his London medicals on public healthcare, he wouldn’t need to do this.https://t.co/eKmy0KoERm— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 23, 2018