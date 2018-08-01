The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Thursday said those responsible for the tension in different parts of the country will never win.





Adesina stated this when he received members of Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikoyi, and Orji Kalu Foundation, who were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, as part of a Peace Rally.





NAN quoted the presidential aide saying:“For those working against peace in our country, I have news for them. They will never win.





“Nigeria will have peace, and if the evildoers don’t settle for peace, that peace will be attained without them.





“Whether they like it or not, peace will return to Nigeria inspite of the difficult times we are passing through now.’’





He commended those matching in support of peace for the initiative, noting that the quest for peace was very dear to the heart of the President, “and no matter what the people say, we will get to that peaceful shore in this country”.









According to him, diversity should be a source of strength, rather than a centrifugal force, adding that ethnicity, religion, language, and political differences need not lead to shedding of innocent blood.