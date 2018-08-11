Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district at the Red Chamber, has vowed that lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress, will seek the slightest opportunity to impeach Bukola Saraki as the Senate President.





Omo-Agege said this when he addressed reporters in Abuja on Friday.





He warned that Saraki should not wait to be forced out of office.

Omo-Agege is a member of the Parliamentary Support Group, PSG, a group of President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalists in the National Assembly.





According to him, there were legal and moral reasons for Saraki to quit the senate presidency.





Omo-Agege said, “The moment Saraki defected from the APC to the minority party, PDP, he no longer has the moral, political and legal rights to remain as the Senate President. We have requested of him to step down.





“We have requested of him to do the honourable thing, to do the needful by stepping down.





“It is a request we are going to continue to make and any opportunity we have, we are going to insist that he must step down.”