The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged security agencies to summon former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio for questioning.





The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the party noted that Akpabio should be asked to explain his Hitler comment on the 2019 general election.





Publicity Secretary of the party, Ini Emembong, said this in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday.





The former governor had stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory over the PDP will be like the invasion of Poland by Adolf Hitler’s Germany.





His words: “In 2019, Warsaw shall see war and war shall see Warsaw.”





But reacting, Emembong said Akpabio’s threat to take over Akwa Ibom in a war-like manner should not be swept under the carpet.





“Security agencies should investigate a statement of such magnitude. They should invite the former governor for questioning and explanation of his comments.





“Also, if the state witnesses any violence between September 2018 and in the months preceding the elections, Akpabio should be held responsible,” he demanded.





“The PDP has ruled the state since 1999 and under Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom does not encourage and will not subscribe to violence under any guise.”





The party lamented that APC has been boasting that Akwa Ibom will be captured in 2019 through federal might, saying the people of the state view Akpabio’s comments as a confirmation.