The senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani on Thursday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for intervening in the crisis facing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.





Sani, who spoke to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Buhari in Daura, said they deliberated on issues bordering on strengthening the APC through resolution of all internal strife in the party.





According to him, he used the opportunity to assure the President of the support of his constituency for his re-election bid in 2019.





He said: “I am also here to fully assure him of the support of my constituency, Kaduna Central, to his aspiration for the second term.





“I’m also here to assure him of my own wholehearted support to the success of his administration and his return to office for the second term.





“Those were the basic issues that we discussed with him and other issues that border on the need to strengthen our party; the need to end all internal strife and also the need to put heads, hearts and hands together for the success of his administration and also for the success of the party,” NAN quoted him as saying.





The Senator stated that his decision to remain in the APC was not because his grievances against the party leadership in Kaduna State had been addressed, but due to the intervention of President Buhari and the National leadership of the party.





He, therefore, called on all aggrieved members of the APC in the national assembly to put aside parochial interests and join hands with the party in promoting national interest for the general good of all citizens.





“Well, there is no human being without any grievances but when national interest is put at the front side you have to put aside other parochial interests.





“What we need to do as politicians and as people representing those who elected us is to always put the country first and know very well that we have both constitutional and moral duty to work to the progress of Nigeria and of this government.





“So, I think these are the basic issues which we discussed, grievances are natural but we have to know that we have a country that we need to keep and also we have a country that we need to support, so that it can progress,’’ he added.