The Senator representing Bayelsa East at the Assembly, Ben-Bruce, has suggested what pro-Buhari Senator would have done in their push to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





According to the lawmaker, the senators attempting to impeach Saraki should have done it according to the rule of law.





Report emerged on Tuesday that some Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari converge at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja where they allegedly commenced the process to impeach Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu.





In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Ben Bruce who had earlier revealed that he and other pro-Saraki lawmakers were prevented from accessing the National Assembly premises, wrote, “Even if you want to impeach @bukolasaraki, then do it according to the rule of law.





“We are not here because you want to impeach Saraki. We are here because you want to do it illegally.





“This is not a battle to save Saraki. It is a struggle to rescue democracy from dictatorship. “