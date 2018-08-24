Walid Jibrin, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, on Thursday, highlighted efforts he has made to resolve the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Taraba and Benue States.

Jibrin disclosed that he was planning to meet with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the leadership of Tiv and the Fulani people in the state with the aim of resolving the crisis.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, the PDP BoT Chairman stressed that the crisis can only be resolved through dialogue.





He said, “We the Fulani concerned elders are now trying to bring all these Fulani associations together so that we can talk with one voice.





“Like I earlier did, I went to Taraba State to meet with the governor, the leaders and Fulani elders, and the meeting is yielding results. I intend to go to Benue State to meet the governor, the leadership of Tiv people and the Fulani people to look at the pros and cons of the issues of Fulani herdsmen.





“This can only be solved by dialogue and mediation. We should not be tired of discussing these issues so that the matter will die down and everybody will appreciate one another.





“We, Fulani will also educate our people to understand the Nigeria problem, the problem of rearing and also to find many alternatives and most importantly, to educate our Fulani children so that most of these problems will reduce.”