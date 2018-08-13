The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Sunday called on Nigerians to pray for divine intervention regarding the state of the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Fayose, while speaking at a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for the next national and state House of Assembly elections, stated that the APC has allegedly eroded democratic gains made by Nigeria when the party came to power in 2015.





Fayose said God would intervene in the political and leadership affairs of Nigeria and put a stop to the level of intimidation by the APC-led administration.





He said: “It is unfortunate that the ruling APC had allegedly eroded all democratic gains it inherited when it came to power in 2015. The level of desperation, intimidation and harassment being meted out to the opposition by the APC was disheartening and dangerous to democracy.





“I just want to let Nigerians know that divine intervention is what they should be praying for as far as the situation in the country is concerned. And I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.





“For instance, what happened last week to Lawal Daura, the erstwhile boss of the Department of State Service (DSS) is a finger of God intervening in Nigeria’s matter.





“We are in this mess because the level of desperation and intimidation we are currently witnessing in the country is unprecedented.





“Opposition figures are hounded into jail. Accounts of state government are frozen for no just reason. Look at what happened in Benue State. We must pray hard for divine intervention and I am sure God will prove Himself that He is the one in charge.”