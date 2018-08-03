President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday night, met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.





The meeting, which commenced at about 10pm was attended by about 16 out of the current 21 APC governors, while those absent were represented by their deputies.





Others in attendance were APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and other presidential aides.





Buhari had met with some APC Senators and Oshiohmole over the gale of defections in recent weeks.





An insider revealed on Friday that the president was “frank and open”.





The nations’s leader was said to have led the debate on the way forward and how to keep the ruling party united and stronger in view of current happenings.





“Governors have been asked to meet with disgruntled party members from their states”, our source said.





“There is a believe that some politicians may be aggrieved and don’t want to disclose it. They may be concealing their grudges, waiting to act in the last hour.





“So, governors are expected to hold series of meetings with stakeholders like state and federal lawmakers, federal and state appointees, party executives, among others.





“The President leaves the country today (Friday) and will again meet the governors and party leadership – to get an update on their efforts – when he returns by God’s grace,” he added.





State Chiefs at the meeting were Governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Jubril Bindow of Adamawa, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Rochas Okorocha of Imo.





Others were Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Sani Bello of Niger, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Osun Deputy Governor, Grace Laoye-Tomori.





President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, governors of Benue, Kwara and Sokoto had announced their defections from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Earlier, some members of the National Assembly defected from the APC to other parties.