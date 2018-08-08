Cabinet members of the Ondo State Government have refuted rumours that they were leaving the All Progressives Congress. They said the speculation was the handiwork of political enemies.NAN reports that there were rumours on social media of the planned defection of some top cabinet members in the state from the APC to other parties.The executive members, who unanimously pledged their support to the All Progressives Congress, made their stand known during the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Akure on Tuesday.The meeting was presided over by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who said that all was well with SEC and APC in the State.“Everything is peaceful in APC of Ondo State, we are very much intact. The party and all of us, we are one and I do not know and I am not aware that anybody else among us is leaving or planning to leave the party for another.“Yes, it is a normal thing for people to contest an election which is a beauty of democracy and APC will not dictate for you, but allow grassroots to choose who will represent them at various levels of elective positions come 2019 elections,” he said.According to him, if anybody wants to resign and contest, it is a different thing.He added that APC family in the state is doing everything possible to move the state forward.