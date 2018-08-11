Umar Faruk, emir of Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state, has expressed appreciation to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for supporting “our son”.





According to Laolu Akande, media aide of the vice-president, Faruk made the remark when Osinbajo paid him a courtesy visit in his Palace on Thursday.





The statement was made available in Abuja on Friday.





The emir reportedly described Osinbajo as “a typical example of loyalty and trustworthiness in politics”, saying the emirate is behind him.





“I can assure you that all of us here, myself and my subjects, are fully and solidly behind you and in support of you.





“We are happy with you and we are particularly proud of the way you have supported our son, Buhari, in leading our country Nigeria to prosperity.





“That explains why, when you talk about loyalty and trustworthiness among the political class, you stand as an example worthy of note.





“I wish that you carry on with this level of trustworthiness and continue to uphold the confidence that our son has in you.





“I can assure you that our son has enormous trust in you, I want you to continue to justify that confidence he reposed in you.”





The emir said the nation had never had such a government where the president and his deputy operated under such high level of mutual respect and understanding.





He said from the outset, the government had demonstrated integrity, adding that Buhari and Osinbajo were men of honour.