Member representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Johnson Agbonnayima yesterday, insisted that lawmakers from a minority party like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would not be allowed to preside over the National Assembly.Speaking with journalists in Benin City, Edo State, Agbonnayima said the decision to remove the current National Assembly leadership or not would be decided on the pages of newspaper, social media or at the beer parlour.He cautioned against using the current spate of defection or change of National Assembly leadership to heat up the polity.He however, lamented that the current situation in the country was not because the All Progressives Congress, APC, was government but the doing of the PDP years in power.“The National Assembly has been able to handle issue of leadership. The decision to remove the National Assembly leadership is not done on the pages of newspaper, social media or beer parlour. We should not heat up the system.“When you look at it that APC is majority, there is no way a minority party can be the Senate President not even in America where we copied our style of democracy from.”