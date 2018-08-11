The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election, Lawal-Yahaya Gumau, has vowed that if elected into the Senate, he will work towards an amendment of the Constitution to make President Muhammadu Buhari president for life.





Gumau, who is currently the member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, stated this during the closing of his campaign in Bauchi.





He admitted his only mandate for aspiring to go to the Senate is to protect Buhari’s interest.





“I, Lawal-Yahaya Gumau, want you to know that the mandate that will be given to me on Saturday is to go and protect Buhari’s interest in the Senate. This is the only mandate that I will be going to the Senate with, having fulfilled every other mandate to the best of my ability while in the House of Representatives for eight years.





“By God’s grace, we will amend Nigeria’s Constitution to allow Buhari to be President for the remaining years of his life. He will only cease to be President when God takes his life.





“Obasanjo tried all his best for the constitution to be amended to allow him go for a third term, but God didn’t approve of it because of its lack of sincerity. What is now needed in Nigeria is to protect Buhari’s interest and that is what we will do,” Gumau said.