The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, affirmed that it will not contest the 2019 general election with a divided house, adding that the party would also ensure that it conducts a free, fair and credible primary election devoid of imposition of candidates.The position of the party was given by its Delta State Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso, at Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, during an empowerment programme of the member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie.The lawmaker had earlier in his address, said that the programme was anchored on the charge by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on elected and appointed officials in the state to empower their people.