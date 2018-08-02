Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representaives yesterday allged a plot to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki.They vowed to resist his removal plot by keeping vigil over the Senate Chamber to prevent its invasion by APC Senators desirous of removing the semate president.The National Assembly is currently on a two-month annual recess.Deputy Minority Leader of the House Chukwuka Onyema told reporters at the National Assembly yesterday that the House would scuttle the plot by watching over the National Assembly.Onyema, who was with 10 members accused senators of being the arrowheads of plan to remove Saraki during recess.He said: “The aim of their invasion is to sit illegally when everybody is on recess to remove the senate president.“We also have it on good authority that they are planning to come back this night and tomorrow morning aided by security forces; our own security forces whose job is to protect the lives of Nigerians.“They want to truncate this democracy But we in the PDP caucus have decided to stay here to keep vigil and wait to see what is going to happen tonight and tomorrow night”.