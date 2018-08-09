The House of Representatives caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Thursday endorsed President Muhammdu Buhari as its 2019 general election consensus candidate and demanded for a full-scale probe into the invasion of the National Assembly by men of the Directorate of State Security Service, DSS last Tuesday.Briefing journalists after a four hour closed-door meeting with members of the caucus led by the leader of the House, Femi Gajabiamila and the deputy speaker, Yussuff Lasun they all threw their weight behind the position of Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki’s call for prosecution of those behind the invasion