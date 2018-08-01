A former Governor of Jigawa State and the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Tuesday, said Nigerians must flush out Buhari in 2019 for a better, secure and prosperous Nigeria.Lamido made the call at the Government House in Jalingo when he led his presidential campaign team to consult with the governor, the government and the people of Taraba State in continuation of his tour of the country ahead of the 2019 elections.He noted that Nigerians had seen the light and would be in a better position to make a real change in 2019.He said, “We must flush out what is called Buhari for a better, secure and prosperous Nigeria in 2019.“I want to condole with you over the killings in Taraba. It is unfortunate that Buhari has turned this country into killing fields and today we have to contend with killings in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna states and other parts of the country, yet the President is not bothered that people are being killed on a daily basis.“But when Gen. TY Danjuma called on Nigerians to defend themselves, they attacked him. But this was what the Emir of Birnin Gwari and other emirs in the north said before and nobody picked an offence.“It is unfortunate that we have found ourselves where we are today. The police have become a political tool to punish and victimise political opponents.”While calling on Nigerians not to fall into what he called the APC blackmail, Lamido said his aspiration was born out of the desire to give governance a new meaning and unite the country for the good of all, especially the masses.Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, described Lamido as a true Nigerian and an ambassador of the masses who always put the people first.He noted that PDP held the hope for Nigeria, adding that the party must consult widely to pick a competent and credible presidential candidate for the 2019 Presidential election that would be acceptable to all.“At the appropriate time, God will help us in the PDP to pick an acceptable candidate for the 2019 Presidential election. I want to assure Nigerians that PDP will bounce back in 2019,” he said.Earlier, the Director General, Sule Lamido Presidential campaign Organisation, Mr Musa Elayo, said they were in the state to consult with the people of Taraba over the forthcoming 2019 Presidential election and seek their support for Lamido.Elayo said Lamido had the passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria, adding that if elected President he would unify the country and redeem Nigeria’s image in the global community.On herdsmen/farmers crisis, the DG said Lamido had what it took to end the killings given his track record on how he ended the herdsmen/farmers clashes in Jigawa and prevented Boko Haram from infiltrating the state.