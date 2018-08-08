Senate President Bukola Saraki has alleged that the National Assembly was aware of the siege on the hallowed chamber long before it happened.Speaking at a world press conference on Wednesday in Abuja with regard to the Tuesday occupation of the National Assembly by security operatives from the Department of State Services, Saraki said he and his colleagues were aware that the siege had been “in the planning for months.”“This is an incident concerning which, we have on good authority, has been in the planning for months, and yet it was allowed to happen.“How is it that such an atrocity was not prevented? How is it that the masterminds were not deterred?” he asked.Contending that those were “very serious questions,” he said they could “only be answered by a full investigation.”“We call for an investigation and we demand that all perpetrators are brought to book.“We owe it to ourselves to ensure that such a situation never occurs again,” he said.