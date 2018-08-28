The Federal Government said that it was not sure President Donald Trump described President Muhammadu Buhari as “lifeless leader.”It however said that if Trump said so, it would be of no significance since it said the President of the United States of America had earlier publicly endorsed Buhari.Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke with one of our correspondents on the matter, however, said he was doubting the authenticity of the claim.He said, “I doubt the authenticity of the claim that the President of the USA said that.“But if truly he said so, then it is of no significance to us. This is because the same Trump publicly endorsed and applauded the President for a job well done.”A publication by Financial Times on the United States President, Donald Trump’s comment on President Muhammadu Buhari generated different reactions on Monday.The newspaper in its recent publication stated that Trump called Buhari, “lifeless,” after their April meeting in Washington.Financial Times, in the publication titled, ‘Africa looks for something new out of Donald Trump’, stated, “The first meeting, with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April ended with the US President telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter.”Contrary to the publication, Trump had, at a meet-the-press held by the two leaders, commended the Buhari administration. He lauded the President’s effort in tackling corruption and insurgency.The American president had then called Nigeria one of the most beautiful places on earth, adding that he would love to visit the country someday.