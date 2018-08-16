Former minister of education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has accused political leaders of denying Nigeria the opportunity to grow its socio-economic and political systems.





According to her, political elite have failed to implement policies and programmes that ought to have heralded equal opportunities for Nigerians to realise their potentials.





Dr. Ezekwesili spoke at the Summit of The Alternative (SOTA), held in Abuja, yesterday.





She said, “Nigerians are tired of incompetent political leadership that have succeeded in enriching themselves, instead of the country.”





Ezekwesili was emphatic and convinced that the summit would expose Nigerian youths to the level of decadence and incompetence in the political leadership, which, she said, had resulted in slow pace of development in the country.