President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to jail more of those who stole the country blind during previous administrations.The president who stated this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja said a lot of people expected him to do this and that he would do it.”I am going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problems to this country. I think a lot is really expected of me and I will do it,” he declared shortly on arrival in the country from London where he went for a 10-day vacation.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...