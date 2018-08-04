Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto) who staged a grand homecoming to Sokoto today said defectors to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties from All Progressives Congress (APC) will surely regret their actions.Wamakko stated this on Saturday at a special rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC organised by loyalists, in the wake of the defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to PDP from the ruling APC on Aug. 1.He described PDP as a dead political party and categorically ruled out Tambuwal’s exit being a threat to APC hold on the state.He said the Sokoto APC still has two Senators, seven members of the Federal House of Representatives and 12 state assembly members, beside the high percentage of political elders, youths, women and others in the state.He conveyed President Buhari’s goodwill message to Sokoto residents.He debunked Tambuwal’s statement that the Federal Government has not executed any project in Sokoto.Wammako said many projects have been executed and many have been proposed across the state.He thanked Sokoto people for the warm reception as well as huge support for President Buhari’s administration.He urged the people to sustain the support to ensure Buhari amd APC victory in 2019 elections.” The present political situation in Sokoto is not between mw and Governor Tambuwal but between APC as a political party and the dead PDP”, he said.The Senator enjoined Nigerians to shun detractors and support the good leadership of President Buhari and APC at all levels.State APC Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, said APC is still in control of the state and the control will continue.Goodwill messages were received from former Kebbi State Governor, Nasamu Dakingari, Umaru Gwandu, representative of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state and Muhammad Bello, who attended the rally, to show solidarity with the people of Sokoto people.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report Wamakko was received by a massive crowd that even delayed the landing of the aircraft for hours as motorcyclists and people troop onto the runway.NAN report that the mega rally witnessed a long motorcade, a long chain of tricycles and thousands of pedestrians who trekked from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, down to Senator Wammako’s residence in Gawan Nama in Sokoto metropolis.