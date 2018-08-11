Villarreal have made a late attempt to sign Nigerian defender, Ola Aina from Chelsea.Di Marzio reports that Villarreal and PSV are interested in signing the Chelsea youngster on a season-long loan deal.Aina has reportedly agreed to Italian side, Torino, ahead of newly-promoted Serie A club, Frosinone.Torino are hoping to conclude negotiations with Chelsea in the coming hours.Championship sides: Queens Park Rangers, West Brom and Derby County, were also credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.However, the Nigerian international wants try his luck in a foreign league this season.The player has been on the books of Chelsea since joining the club as an Under 11.He impressed while on loan at Hull City last season, making 46 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers.