



In a trending video, South Africa-based Nigerian prophet, Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse, has predicted who the next president of Nigeria will be.



Akinbodunse in the video said the next president of Nigeria is a young person whose name begins with “S”.



He said, “Nigeria, your next president is a youth. I don’t want to care about whatever anyone may say, your next president is a youth. God has left fathers and God has located a youth. I see a name starting with “S”. I see a chair and I see “S” sitting on the chair. And the country becomes peaceful. If you know Obasanjo, tell Obasanjo, God said he must use all the resources he has to support this elected youth by God. The same way Samuel supported David.”



The pastor, who is the general overseer of Freedom For all Nations Outreach prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari but asked him to step down.



See video by FANOTV below...





