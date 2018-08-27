Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, was, this afternoon, arrested by the policemen attached to the Lagos airport, after he slapped a staff of Dana Air.

According to Instablog9ja, the actor had missed his flight to Abuja, after arriving the airport late and he got angry. However, when a security staff of the airline was trying to profile him (search him), Iyke gave him a slap. .

The airport policemen were immediately called in by the management of the airline and Iyke was whisked away.