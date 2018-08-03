Senator representing Kogi West constituency in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has released another comical song sequel to his return to the Peoples Democratic Part (PDP).

The senator, who joined over a dozen other of his colleagues in dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last week, had before his defection, sang about his imminent return to the PDP.





However, at a meeting in Abuja between the PDP national leadership and some of the high-profile defectors from the APC on Thursday, the senator sang a new version of the song which goes: “Oh my home… now that I’ve seen my home. Now that I’ve seen my PDP, I’ll never forget my home.





“I like am, I like am (2x). Me I like PDP. I like am pass APC. Everything dey for PDP. Make we join hands to make Nigerian better.”





Watch below:



