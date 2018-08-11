Shouts of “Sai Buhari” rented the air as Rabiu Kwankwaso, senato





The politician who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) walked out of the mosque after observing Jummat.





Apparently not disturbed by the action, the lawmaker waved to the people but they jeered him, chanting “Sai Buhari”.





Kwankwaso lost the APC presidential ticket to Buhari in 2014. There are reports that he would seek the PDP ticket for the 2019 presidential poll.





Below is a video of the Kaduna incident:





Sen Kwankwaso got the SAI BABA treatment AGAIN at Jumu'a Mosque in Kaduna after the Abuja airport 'roasting' earlier in the week! @Mofiobafemi @abikedabiri @GarShehu @akandeoj @femigbaja @trueNija pic.twitter.com/VOKClbr2lf @Ayourb [BREAKING: KWANKWASO ROASTED AGAIN!] Second time within the weekSen Kwankwaso got the SAI BABA treatment AGAIN at Jumu'a Mosque in Kaduna after the Abuja airport 'roasting' earlier in the week! #SaiBaba August 10, 2018