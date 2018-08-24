Nollywood industry has continued to mourn the death of veteran actor, Chike Osuji, who passed on at the age of 65.Osuji was a native of Umuokoro Awaka in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State. He is survived by his wife and four children.The deceased featured in movies such as ‘The book of Harragon’, ‘40 Days in the Wilderness’, ‘The Governor’, amongst many others.Recently, veteran actor Tony Aleg, popularly known as Green Onions, also died.Aleg, who was also a director, died after battling an undisclosed ailment for a long time.