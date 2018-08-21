

The US embassy has announced that it will reopen its Abuja consular section on August 24 for full services for both visas and American Citizen Services (ACS).





The embassy said this in a message on its website.





The embassy had in a statement on August 15, announced temporary suspension of its regular services for visas and American Citizen Services in Abuja.





The Embassy in its message urged Visa applicants with appointment scheduled for August 24 to report to its office.





The message read: “The US embassy in Abuja’s consular section will reopen on August 24th for full services for both visas and ACS. Please, note that consular functions at the US consulate Lagos were never affected and will continue as usual.





“We regret the inconvenience this interruption of service in Abuja has caused.”





“Visa and ACS applicants with scheduled appointments for August 24 should come to Abuja, as usual.





“Visa and ACS applicants with cancelled appointments between August 13 and August 23 will be contacted by the embassy for rescheduling.





“Visa and ACS applicants, who were requested by an officer to appear again for follow-up questions on existing applications should contact our office to arrange a new date (ConsularAbuja@state.gov for visas or AbujaACS@state.gov for ACS.





“Visa applicants, who submitted passports through the Interview Waiver Programme for visa renewal, that such would be processed as soon as possible.





“If your application was already approved, it will be mailed out as normal on the next available DHL shipment to your listed address





“Abuja ACS applicants, who wish to pick-up their already-printed U.S. passports, may come on Friday between 9:30a.m and 11:00a.m.





“If you are uncertain if your US passport has arrived yet, please contact us first at AbujaACS@state.gov.”