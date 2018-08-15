The US embassy in Abuja has announced a temporary stoppage of its consular services.





In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy said this would mean a halt of visa operations and services for American citizens.





No reason was given for the directive which the embassy said is with immediate effect.





The embassy said visa applicants will be contacted for rescheduling while consular functions in the US consulate in Lagos will not be affected.





The statement posted on its website read: “Until further notice, all consular appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American citizen services.





“Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.





“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.





“American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and LagosACS@state.gov) to discuss their options.





“Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.”





TheCable reached out to the ministry of foreign affairs to react to the development but Tope Fatile, its spokesman, is yet to respond.