The leadershipp of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, yesterday mocked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the United States closure of its Embassy in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.Self-acclaimed president of the group, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka, who addressed journalists in Enugu said the action of the US was a clear vote of no confidence on Buhari.Onwuka claimed that the US was tired of the Buhari’s government and was now backing his pro-Biafra movement.According to him, “Nigeria is beginning to feel the repercussion of what Buhari has done to the country. Yesterday, the US announced the closure of its consulate without reason. There is a reason for it and we are aware of it. It is a red card for Buhari and freedom for Biafra.“The details are there; we know what is going on behind the scene. It is all over for Buhari and his Nigeria.“What we have been doing is now yielding results. We have always said it that the US is backing our Biafra struggle, backing our stand that Biafra should be independent. Israel is also totally behind what we are doing.“That is why we are standing today to re-echo our stand that the mass-killings of Biafrans will end on August 20; there will be no compromise on this particular issue.“There is no group or tribe that has been massacred like the Biafran people.“You can see the detention and harassment of politicians from this part of the world. That is why everybody must come out on August 20 in Enugu. Don’t be afraid.There will be no shooting, harassment or intimidation. We are going with a stick and a carrot.”He called on the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to interfere in what they were doing, stressing that “he is our brother. We have no problem with him. All we are saying is that he should allow us to do what we want to do on August 20.”