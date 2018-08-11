Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has decided to stick with Petr Cech as his first-choice goalkeeper this season.This is despite the signing of rival shot-stopper, Bernd Leno, this summer.Leno arrived from Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen in a £22million deal and had been expected to immediately take the No.1 jersey.However, The Telegraph UK reports that Emery has opted to pick Cech as his main man for the foreseeable future.According to the newspaper, Cech was considered based on his experience and the leadership qualities he posses.The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign with a daunting clash against champions, City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.Cech, a former Chelsea goalkeeper, has won over Emery to get the nod between the sticks.