The British High Commission has reacted to Tuesday’s siege at the National Assembly.

The European country stated that it would only accept a democratic process that recognises the rights of Nigerians to participate in election process.





“We are aware of media reports of a situation at the National Assembly this morning. We are closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in Nigeria.





“The United Kingdom supports a process whereby the people of Nigeria can exercise their democratic right to vote and be voted for.





“We favour a free, fair, credible and peaceful process and the independence of institutions, which allow for that,” Joe Abuku, spokesperson for the UK Embassy in Abuja, said in a statement.





Senator Ben Bruce had stated that “anti-democratic” agents would be reported to foreign countries.





He said this while condemning the invasion of the country’s legislative building by the Department of State Security (DSS).