British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit three African countries, including Nigeria, on Wednesday.





According to a statement by the UK government, May will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and also spend time in Lagos, where she is expected to visit victims of modern slavery.





She would also visit Kenya and South Africa.





The visit comes at a time the UK moving towards Brexit and seeking to invest in and work alongside African nations, with mutual benefits.





The prime minister will be joined by a business delegation made up of 29 representatives from UK business – half of which are small and medium enterprises SMEs – from across all regions of the UK and its devolved administrations.





“The Prime Minister’s central message will be focused on a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa, which will seek to maximise shared opportunities and tackle common challenges in a continent that is growing at a rapid pace – from the Sahara to South Africa,” the UK government said in a statement.





“As Africa seeks to meet the needs of its growing population the visit will also emphasise that it is in the world’s interest to help secure African stability, jobs and growth because conflict, poor work prospects and economic instability will continue to encourage migration and dangerous journeys to Europe.





“Because nations cannot prosper without security, the prime minister will also use the visit to announce further support to tackle instability across the region.”





May said she is proud to lead a delegation to Africa, expressing delight over being the first British prime minister to visit Kenya in 30 years.





“Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy, and as longstanding partners this trip is a unique opportunity at a unique time for the UK to set out our ambition to work even closer together,” She was quoted to have said.





“A more prosperous, growing and trading Africa is in all of our interests and its incredible potential will only be realised through a concerted partnership between governments, global institutions and business.





“As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships. This week I am looking forward to discussing how we can do that alongside Africa to help deliver important investment and jobs as well as continue to work together to maintain stability and security.”