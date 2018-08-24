Former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Udaughan, has hinted on dumping the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Uduaghan confirmed the development to Vanguard Thursday evening.





The former governor, however, said there was no pressure on him to join the ruling APC.





He said, “The situation is more from the situation on ground in PDP and my political future. I am also looking at my political future and those of my followers. I have studied the political terrain and I believe the Delta should not be in opposition.





Asked if the National Chairman of the APC, Adam Oshiomhole was aware of his plans to join the APC, Uduaghan said, “Yes, I am talking with Oshiomhole, we are discussing like old colleagues, it is not a pressure, he would wish that I come over, but I also told him that I have a leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and they should have a discussion with him.”