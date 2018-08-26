An unnamed drunk driver has crushed two policemen, attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), of the Oyo State Police Command in Ibadan, to death.The incident, according to sources, was said to have occurred at Orita Challenge area of Ibadan, on Friday. The victims reportedly lost their lives immediately.It was gathered that the drunk driver crushed the policemen when they were about to board the vehicle they brought to a car wash in the area. The driver was said to have probably lost control of the vehicle before ramming into the policemen.An eyewitness told journalists in Ibadan that the accident occurred when he was at Orita Challenge, waiting for a friend of his, who had promised to pick him up there, saying “suddenly, a driver seemed to lost the control of his car and hit the two late policemen as they were about to enter their vehicle.“There was commotion at first but people tried to offer help to the two victims but they died before they could be taken away from the scene to a nearby hospital. Someone later said that the driver, who was arrested at the scene, was found to be drunk.”The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, when contacted confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, “has ordered a thorough investigation into the accident. The errant driver is in our custody. He will be charged to court after completion of investigation.”