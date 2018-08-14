The Lagos Prisons Command says education behind bars is getting more interesting, with two of its inmates pursuing PhD at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison.The Controller of Prisons, Lagos Command, Mr. Tunde Ladipo, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos that there was renewed interest in education among inmates across prisons.He said the progress and courage exhibited by the two PhD inmates had caused a new zeal for academic pursuit among other inmates.“The command is committed in ensuring that no inmate is left behind in terms of education, as this is part of the reformation we are carrying out.“Sometime around May or June, two of the inmates, who have acquired their master’s degrees, enrolled for their PhD at the newly-established National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) centre at the Kirikiri facility.“One of the inmates is studying Business Management and the other, Peace and Conflict Resolution. The vice chancellor of NOUN, who presented them with the letter approving their PhD courses, said it is tuition free.”