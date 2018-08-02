Toyin Saraki, wife of the the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to her husband’s defection to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In her reaction, which she shared via her official Instagram page, the politician's wife penned a letter of gratitude to Senators' Wives Forum.





The Senate President Bukola Saraki dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for PDP, yesterday.





Toyin wrote, "Dear Sisters @ngrsenatewives,





“My heartfelt gratitude for all your inspiring messages of prayer, goodwill and support which I have received since yesterday’s news.





“I assure you all that I continue to appreciate our bond of sisterhood and friendship, which has always risen above and beyond any political affiliations; our sisterhood endures.”