 Tottenham set to beat Chelsea over Zaha’s signature | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Tottenham set to beat Chelsea over Zaha’s signature

10:53 AM 0
A+ A-
Tottenham Hotspur are plotting £45million move to make Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha their first summer signing.


Zaha, who was Palace’s standout star last season with 9 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, is wanted by Tottenham and Chelsea.

Tottenham have wanted to sign the Ivorian international for the past two years but have never been able to agree a deal with Palace.

According to The Sun, Zaha is Maurizio Pochettino’s priority target and Spurs are prepared to offer £45million to Palace, as well as a significant sell-on clause.

The report also claimed that Palace have reportedly turned down Chelsea’s offer of £30million cash plus midfielder, Danny Drinkwater.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top