Tottenham Hotspur are plotting £45million move to make Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha their first summer signing.Zaha, who was Palace’s standout star last season with 9 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, is wanted by Tottenham and Chelsea.Tottenham have wanted to sign the Ivorian international for the past two years but have never been able to agree a deal with Palace.According to The Sun, Zaha is Maurizio Pochettino’s priority target and Spurs are prepared to offer £45million to Palace, as well as a significant sell-on clause.The report also claimed that Palace have reportedly turned down Chelsea’s offer of £30million cash plus midfielder, Danny Drinkwater.