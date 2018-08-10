Tottenham Hotspur have become the first English Premier League (EPL) club that have not made any summer signing since the transfer window was introduced in 2003.Spurs were linked with a number of players throughout the window, but failed to sign any player after the window closed on Thursday night for EPL teams.Aston Villa midfielder, Jack Grealish was understood to be the primary target of Spurs’ manager, Mauricio Pochettino, but a cash injection into the Championship club ensured that they no longer needed to sell their star asset in order to raise funds.It is the first time in the 15-year history of the summer transfer window that a Premier League club would fail to sign players.This means that Mauricio Pochettino’s men will go into their new 2018-19 EPL campaign first in a new stadium with the same squad as the 2017-18 season.Pochettino’s side, however, has been able to keep most of their major players at the squad, with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele all staying at the London club.Although that could still change before the end of the month when the transfer window closes for other major leagues.Spurs kick off their new EPL campaign away to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.