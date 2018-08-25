The relationship between music stars, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, over the past months has been likened to be intimate and romantic, as the duo have been pictured together on several occasions and this has stirred up questions of whether the two are more than friends.After a long silence Tiwa has finally spoken up on the status of her relationship with the Starboy.The alluring mother of one, during an interview on Soundcity radio stressed that Wizkid and her are nothing but friends. “Wizkid and I are friends, I heard all sorts of stories about Wizkid and I, but I chose to ignore them. At a point, people said I was dating Humblesmith; later they mentioned another artiste.How long will I continue to debunk these rumours. I have been in the music industry for quite a while and I have grown a thick skin, so certain rumours or insinuations don’t get to me again,” she said.