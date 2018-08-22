A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bolaji Tinubu pretends to defend President Muhammadu Buhari in the public.





According to Mohammed, Tinubu holds a contrary view on Buhari in the private.





He also said he was surprised that Tinubu was now defending Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole publicly.





The former lawmaker also said that what Tinubu was saying in public about Buhari was different from what he tells people in private.





He, however, stated that said there was nothing wrong with Tinubu or anybody for that matter being ambitious of becoming Nigeria’s president.





“Unlike Bukola Saraki, I do not blame anybody for being ambitious as long as the process of achieving the ambition doesn’t create so must collateral damage that will be harmful to the country. I don’t have any problem with it,” he told Punch.





Talking about Tinubu’s statement which led to Saraki’s response, Mohammed said, “I don’t know if the information he has as regards either Buhari himself, Tambuwal or Bukola Saraki for that matter is necessarily 100 per cent reliable.





“Let me state for the records, Tinubu is my friend and I would not take issue with people I consider my friends publicly.





“Having said so, I must admit that some of his criticisms in defence of Buhari, the APC and even Adams Oshiomhole, who was until recently a persona non grata to him, is something I find rather amusing and somewhat a little surprising.





“And I don’t know whatever calculations he might have had in his defence right or wrong of Buhari contrary to what he tells people in private; no matter how he goes about his defence of Buhari and people like Oshiomhole and others, I don’t think that will pay him off eventually in his own political ambition.”