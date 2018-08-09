All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu alleged yesterday attacked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for campaigning against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.He said Obasanjo was part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that ran Nigeria for 16 years without result.Tinubu spoke yesterday in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State where Senator Godswill Akpabio formally joined the APC.He said: “APC believes in investing in the people. We are giving priority to education, infrastructural development, economic renaissance of today and tomorrow. Their old papa is writing letters, saying Buhari must not run again, because he does not know that Nigeria is now digital. No more letter-writing. People now use e-mail, WhatsApp and text messages, but Obasanjo is still writing letters that Nigeria is going bad, but it is not true. If he is a good father, he ought to have laid a good foundation like Akpabio did in Akwa Ibom State.He also spoke of plots by some members of the National Assembly to impeach Buhari.But the former Lagos State governor, he warned the plotters to drop their sinister move because it is not “possible for a lizard to race with an antelope’’.Tinubu described events in the country now as a war between progressives and the conservatives.“We believe in government of the people, for the people and by the people but the conservatives believe in government of sharing.“We say Nigerian money belongs to Nigerians. We say Nigerians must be given development. We believe in investing in the people.“But they believe in sharing and looting the money.“Today we are aspiring in our vision, but the PDP has no vision. They believe in sharing and looting the treasury.’’Nigerians, he said, gave PDP 16 years to rule but the party failed.“Today, Buhari says we must change; we must account for Nigeria’s money but they are resisting.’’Tinubu is happy that Akwa Ibom has embraced the change.With the present posture of the state, it “shall sweep the evil out with the broom”, he said.Quoting the Bible, Tinubu, a Muslim, said: “The evil in the city shall be swept away with brooms.’’He praised Akpabio’s wife Ekaete for her resilience and steadfastness in her support for her husband.Tinubu said: “Oshiomhole is second to none. He is the most brilliant and the most visionary politician I have known. He is a committed individual and we work together.“Akwa Ibom State experienced infrastructural development when Akpabio was governor, which is due to vision, not religion. This is broom revolution. Broom is to sweep evil. So, there will be no evil around you. APC is the party that will give you progress.“Today, we are sharing our vision. The other party, the Poverty Development Party (PDP), has no vision. For 16 years, we gave them the opportunity to change Nigeria, but they failed. They believe it’s sharing money and looting of the treasury. Buhari came with progressive ideology, for all our money to be accounted for, through TSA, it is a war between the progressives and the conservatives. It is a war of ideology.“Those people (PDP members) believe in sharing. We believe in the government of the people, for the people and by the plenty. They (PDP members) want to pocket Nigeria’s treasury. We are saying no. The money and development belong to the people. They were the leaders of yesterday. We are the leaders of today, tomorrow, day after and many years to come.