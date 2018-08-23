Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says treasury looters have “eaten” Nigeria’s seed of growth and development.





He said as a result of this, the three years of the APC administration is not enough to re-engineer the country.





Speaking during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Lagos on Thursday, the APC leader said despite the looting of the country’s treasury in the previous years, President Muhammadu Buhari is gradually restoring the hope of Nigerians.





He said: “Nigerians adopted democracy; we are going to live through this democratic government. We need a President Buhari to retool and re-engineer, that is what he is doing in the economy and he is doing it gradually, otherwise we don’t want it to fall apart again.





“We ate the seed of growth for breakfast. Therefore, there is nothing for lunch or dinner. Nothing to harvest that is why we talk about looters. But it will not take a magical touch to bring it to reality. It takes patience and perseverance.





“Three years is not enough time for retouching, redevelopment and re-engineering the country. There is a lot of hope, there is a lot of expectation.





“Economic development and the future of the youth are crucial in the growth of any nation and we are taking care of that. You have to re-grow the economy, re-engineer it from bottom, during that process; it is always very difficult for ordinary people.”





Tinubu added that he was proud of his achievements during his time as governor of Lagos state.





“We were meticulous, dedicated and focused and we lifted the spirits of our people and that is why it is important for Nigerians to be focused now,” he said.



